Hard work sees trio promoted at Portishead RNLI

A trio of RNLI crew members in Portishead have been promoted.

Jake Bacon and Paul Weston have become Helms and Lu Shephard a fully qualified crew member.

All three are stationed in the town and have been working hard on their progression, a spokesperson for Portishead RNLI said.

It can take years to achieve helm and crew status and the team members needed to complete many competancies to reach the required standard to safely go to sea and rescue those in distress, the RNLI said.

A helm, while at sea, is responsible for not only the lifeboat but also the crew on board once launched on service when the pagers go, or for a training session.

Paul, a product manager for a gaming company in his day job, said: "I am proud to have come through such rigorous and robust training and assessment to be passed out as a helm.

"It has taken a lot of time and effort from everyone at the station supporting me to get to this point.

"It is a great responsibility being in charge of the lifeboat and crew, we have a fantastic team here at Portishead."

Lu, one of the six women who volunteer on the crew in Portishead, is also a music teacher and musician.

She said: "Being part of the RNLI family has been a lifeline for me especially in the past couple of years.

"Keeping the study and training going during the pandemic has been challenging for everyone but the support from the training team, the station family and the schools I work for has been amazing.

"Of course, none of this would be possible without the love and patience of my own family, I owe them everything."

Jake, a college lecturer, said: "I was really proud to have passed my Helm assessment in the summer. It was the culmination of a lot of hard work over the past couple of years.

"I hope to do as good a job as the excellent helms we already have at Portishead.

"Thank you to everyone at the station who supported me with my Helm development training. It is really great to be part of such a fantastic team."

Dave Slack, lifeboat operations manager, said: "For Lu, this is a significant achievement indeed. She quite rightly deserves to feel very proud of completing her training after a number of years of hard work, dedication and commitment.

"Like Lu, Paul and Jake have spent years qualifying as ILB (Inshore Lifeboat) crew, but they have since dedicated even more time in order to qualify as RNLI Helms.

"The standards set by the RNLI are second to none, and to achieve Helm status requires some of the toughest training imaginable."

In 2021, the RNLI in Portishead was called out on 41 occasions, assisting 52 people, saving one life and helping two of our four-legged friends.