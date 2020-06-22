Advanced search

Community urged to shop local as lockdown restrictions ease

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 June 2020

The Card Shop in Portishead High Street is welcoming a steady flow of customers to the store. Picture: Tracey Fowler

The Card Shop in Portishead High Street is welcoming a steady flow of customers to the store. Picture: Tracey Fowler

Tracey Fowler

A council is encouraging its residents to shop local to help the town’s economy recover from the impact of Covid-19.

Owner of Carey's DIY in Portishead High Street, Jon Johnstone, is pleased people are keeping to social-distancing. Picture: Tracey FowlerOwner of Carey's DIY in Portishead High Street, Jon Johnstone, is pleased people are keeping to social-distancing. Picture: Tracey Fowler

At a meeting held on Wednesday, Portishead Town Council chairman Paul Gardner suggested the authority should promote shopping in town, helping local businesses recover.

The news comes after the government gave the green light for non-essential shops to reopen from June 15, providing that guidelines are followed to help keep staff and customers safe from contracting coronavirus.

Councillor Gardner said: “It has been a very difficult time for everyone, and Portishead has seen its community pull together to help each other in so many ways, and now we need to support our local businesses. Many of our shops in Portishead are independently-owned, and I hope that, by supporting those businesses and spending locally, we can assist shop owners in their recovery post-lockdown.”

He added: “I hope the town council can work with Portishead Chamber of Commerce, the local media and our businesses to promote a Shop Local campaign and so begin a local economic recovery and, indeed, the general recovery of our fabulous town, while keeping everyone safe and well.”

Cllr Gardner’s call to encourage people to shop local was supported by all councillors at the meeting.

Nigel Cossham, owner of The Card Shop in Portishead High Street, said: “We have been surprised at the number of customers we welcomed into the shop over the first few days of reopening. There has been a steady stream of people who have been very patient and courteous, happy to wait their turn to enter and stick to our system in order to keep everyone as safe as possible.”

Jon Johnstone, owner of Carey’s DIY in the town high street, echoed the sentiment, saying customers were ‘very grateful’ the shop was open and showing ‘patience and understanding’ while sticking to social-distancing measures.

Tanya Marriott, Portishead High Street shoe shop SoleLution owner, said: “Customers need to know they can take their time to choose and have right shoes fitted for them, so we introduced appointments. Everyone seems happy with the arrangement so we will continue to operate like this for the foreseeable future.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Counselling charity awarded three grants to continue support

Young Wellspring wellbeing practitioners Beth Moran, Remick Kang, Hattie Saville, Roisin Farmer and Krissie Ivanova with Revd. Deborah Mallett (chairman) and Sarah Rees (director). Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Why the recent increase in ‘vital’ NHS 111 calls reflects lockdown progress

We Are Aware, taken before social distancing.

Hundreds of homes to be built in town after years of delays

An artist's impression of how the Engine Lane development could look. Picture: Barratt Homes

Man sentenced to more than two years in prison for making threats to kill

Robert Cates, aged 37, has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for making threats to kill. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Community urged to shop local as lockdown restrictions ease

The Card Shop in Portishead High Street is welcoming a steady flow of customers to the store. Picture: Tracey Fowler

Most Read

Counselling charity awarded three grants to continue support

Young Wellspring wellbeing practitioners Beth Moran, Remick Kang, Hattie Saville, Roisin Farmer and Krissie Ivanova with Revd. Deborah Mallett (chairman) and Sarah Rees (director). Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Why the recent increase in ‘vital’ NHS 111 calls reflects lockdown progress

We Are Aware, taken before social distancing.

Hundreds of homes to be built in town after years of delays

An artist's impression of how the Engine Lane development could look. Picture: Barratt Homes

Man sentenced to more than two years in prison for making threats to kill

Robert Cates, aged 37, has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for making threats to kill. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Community urged to shop local as lockdown restrictions ease

The Card Shop in Portishead High Street is welcoming a steady flow of customers to the store. Picture: Tracey Fowler

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Community urged to shop local as lockdown restrictions ease

The Card Shop in Portishead High Street is welcoming a steady flow of customers to the store. Picture: Tracey Fowler

England cricketers to pay key worker tribute during West Indies series

England's Joe Root raises his bat to acknowledge the fans

Quiz time! - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Great Britain's double Olympic gold medalist Rebecca Adlington poses as she arrives back at Heathrow Airport after the 2008 Games

Speedway: Rebels rewind to 2012 Swindon challenge

Davey Watt in action for Lakeside Hammers in 2012 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Weston Hospicecare stores open for donations

Another Weston Hospicecare volunteer.