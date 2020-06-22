Community urged to shop local as lockdown restrictions ease

The Card Shop in Portishead High Street is welcoming a steady flow of customers to the store. Picture: Tracey Fowler Tracey Fowler

A council is encouraging its residents to shop local to help the town’s economy recover from the impact of Covid-19.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Owner of Carey's DIY in Portishead High Street, Jon Johnstone, is pleased people are keeping to social-distancing. Picture: Tracey Fowler Owner of Carey's DIY in Portishead High Street, Jon Johnstone, is pleased people are keeping to social-distancing. Picture: Tracey Fowler

At a meeting held on Wednesday, Portishead Town Council chairman Paul Gardner suggested the authority should promote shopping in town, helping local businesses recover.

The news comes after the government gave the green light for non-essential shops to reopen from June 15, providing that guidelines are followed to help keep staff and customers safe from contracting coronavirus.

Councillor Gardner said: “It has been a very difficult time for everyone, and Portishead has seen its community pull together to help each other in so many ways, and now we need to support our local businesses. Many of our shops in Portishead are independently-owned, and I hope that, by supporting those businesses and spending locally, we can assist shop owners in their recovery post-lockdown.”

He added: “I hope the town council can work with Portishead Chamber of Commerce, the local media and our businesses to promote a Shop Local campaign and so begin a local economic recovery and, indeed, the general recovery of our fabulous town, while keeping everyone safe and well.”

Cllr Gardner’s call to encourage people to shop local was supported by all councillors at the meeting.

Nigel Cossham, owner of The Card Shop in Portishead High Street, said: “We have been surprised at the number of customers we welcomed into the shop over the first few days of reopening. There has been a steady stream of people who have been very patient and courteous, happy to wait their turn to enter and stick to our system in order to keep everyone as safe as possible.”

Jon Johnstone, owner of Carey’s DIY in the town high street, echoed the sentiment, saying customers were ‘very grateful’ the shop was open and showing ‘patience and understanding’ while sticking to social-distancing measures.

Tanya Marriott, Portishead High Street shoe shop SoleLution owner, said: “Customers need to know they can take their time to choose and have right shoes fitted for them, so we introduced appointments. Everyone seems happy with the arrangement so we will continue to operate like this for the foreseeable future.”