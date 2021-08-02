Residents rally to support Save Weston Big Wood campaign 

Published: 12:27 PM August 2, 2021 Updated: 2:39 PM August 2, 2021

Two separate gatherings were held simultaneously on Sunday to support protecting Weston Big Wood in Portishead. - Credit: Bob Cartwright

Hundreds of people gathered in Portishead to oppose possible development surrounding Weston Big Wood at the weekend.

Two separate gatherings were held simultaneously on Sunday to support protecting Weston Big Wood in Portishead. - Credit: Bob Cartwright

Two separate gatherings were held simultaneously on Sunday, one on the North Weston fields off Clevedon Road with the other at Merlin Park, to demonstrate support for protecting Weston Big Wood in Portishead and to put a stop to any future building on land around it.

Two separate gatherings were held simultaneously on Sunday to support protecting Weston Big Wood in Portishead. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

While no firm proposals are yet on the table, the gatherings come as North Somerset Council received a number of expressions of interest from landowners willing to sell their land for development.



Two separate gatherings were held simultaneously on Sunday to support protecting Weston Big Wood in Portishead. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

More than 500 people attended both gatherings, where children from as young as four to those aged 80 and over brought signs and banners in support of protecting one of the most wildlife-rich woodlands in Avon, Weston Big Wood, which is home to a variety of woodland birds, bluebells and wildflowers.

Two separate gatherings were held simultaneously on Sunday to support protecting Weston Big Wood in Portishead. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Emma Holloway from Portishead Down Safeguarding Group, who organised the gathering at Merlin Park, said: “It was amazing to see the strength of feeling for the protection of Weston Big Wood and Portishead Down.

Two separate gatherings were held simultaneously on Sunday to support protecting Weston Big Wood in Portishead. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

“A lot of effort went into the signs and posters from children as young as four to adults over the age of 80. These ancient woodlands and our wildlife need to be protected, it has a right to space, too.

Two separate gatherings were held simultaneously on Sunday to support protecting Weston Big Wood in Portishead. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

“Portishead has seen so much development during the past 20 years or so and residents feel enough is enough, we simply don’t have the infrastructure or facilities to support anymore.”



Two separate gatherings were held simultaneously on Sunday to support protecting Weston Big Wood in Portishead. - Credit: Bob Cartwright

A public meeting about the threat has also been arranged for September 20 at 7pm at Somerset Hall in Portishead.