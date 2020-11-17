Further delays for rail project

Published: 9:15 AM November 18, 2020

Trains will not be running from Portishead for at least another four years after the Portishead Rail project was delayed once again.

Delays due to the coronavirus crisis mean the first trains on the reopened Portishead line will not run until December 2024.

The service had been billed to launch a year earlier, but the pandemic forced the public examination to be pushed back, causing knock-on issues.

More than £21million has been spent on the project so far and it is predicted the pandemic will add another £5million in costs.

Cllr James Tonkin, North Somerset Council’s executive member for transport, said: “The MetroWest project has been a long-standing commitment from North Somerset Council and the region; it is very well supported locally and nationally.

“It has significant benefits for the area and will contribute significantly to the economic revival of the area."