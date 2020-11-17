Further delays for rail project
- Credit: Clevedon Town FC
Trains will not be running from Portishead for at least another four years after the Portishead Rail project was delayed once again.
Delays due to the coronavirus crisis mean the first trains on the reopened Portishead line will not run until December 2024.
The service had been billed to launch a year earlier, but the pandemic forced the public examination to be pushed back, causing knock-on issues.
More than £21million has been spent on the project so far and it is predicted the pandemic will add another £5million in costs.
Cllr James Tonkin, North Somerset Council’s executive member for transport, said: “The MetroWest project has been a long-standing commitment from North Somerset Council and the region; it is very well supported locally and nationally.
“It has significant benefits for the area and will contribute significantly to the economic revival of the area."
Most Read
- 1 Police warning following spate of burglaries in Nailsea
- 2 Property Spotlight: Modern, ‘upside-down’ family home with sea views
- 3 Primary school shuts after staff members test positive for coronavirus
- 4 Affordable housing plans to help young families in Pill
- 5 Affordable homes, eatery, spa, gym and office space plans for Marina Gardens
- 6 Win a super night at Clevedon Hall, and with your own personal chef, too
- 7 Call to support hospice as it faces further losses due to lockdown
- 8 Long-standing clevedon care home under new ownership
- 9 Clevedon author highlights MI5’s secret war against the arts
- 10 Calendar dedicated to ‘kind, warm and friendly’ biker nurse