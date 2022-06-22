Business helps educate Portishead students on internet safety

A local business has supplied educational books to Portishead Primary School to help its students with online safety. - Credit: Archant

Educational books warning students of the dangers they may face on the internet have been donated to Portishead Primary School.

Independent mortgage brokerage, Mortgage Style Ltd, in Portbury, has helped supply a class size order of 'Caught in the Web', the latest instalment in the Barney and Echo book series.

The series provides fun and interactive ways for primary school pupils to learn about important social issues - such as online safety.

Caught in the Web - an online safety book. - Credit: Mortgage Style

The Barney and Echo books UK project director, Kelly Griffiths said: "The Police Community Clubs of Great Britain would like to thank all local community-minded businesses who have backed this school campaign.

"Without them, many children would be without this vital educational resource."

Meanwhile, the marketing director of Mortgage Style Ltd, Marcus Robinson added: “Mortgage Style Ltd is pleased to have been involved with this important community initiative.

"It has been great to be able to contribute and support our local children’s education by sponsoring the Caught in the Web books. We wish all the children good luck as they work through the educational resources.”