Can you help Portishead Porters find volunteer drivers?

Published: 4:01 PM October 1, 2021

A hospital car service is looking for new volunteers to join them.

Portishead Porters group began in 1993 to support people safely transporting them to their hospital appointments. But as more patients require help, the Portishead Porters need you.

This hardworking driving group was founded to aid people who might not be able to travel independently to get the medical attention they need. This affordable and reliable door-to-door car scheme emerged after witnessing people struggle to attend appointments at hospitals.

The service has been a lifeline to hundreds in the area with an annual average of 2,100 journeys.

The group rapidly grew to 45 drivers, and have achieved the remarkable total of more than 45,000 journeys in the history of the Porters supporting patients.

The high demand and community spirit of this volunteer organisation has earned donations from grateful patients, grants and funding from the local authorities, which enables the group to cover costs for DBS checks and Public Liability insurance.

However, this once blooming community group is now asking the community for urgent help.

This year, in its 28th birthday, the hospital car service is searching for new volunteers after suffering from disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since resuming the service in August, the Portishead Porters have been inundated with requests from both Portishead Medical group patients who desperately need transportation to their hospital appointments.

Due to various circumstance the group has suffered a loss of drivers and there are now not enough to fit the ever-growing demand.

A group spokesman said : "We urgently require volunteer drivers. The only way for the Portishead Porters to be able to help everyone in need is for more drivers to be recruited.

"We are looking for individuals with their own car who can offer a few hours each week to complete the voluntary work. Travel expenses are covered at a set rate of 45p per mile.

"The Porter’s love the opportunity to meet new and interesting people and being able to put their spare time to good use to benefit the local community; if you too love meeting friendly individuals and want to find rewarding voluntary work, the Portishead Porter’s would love to recruit you."

Anyone who is interested or requires more information can contact Vera Sanders on 01275 814002.