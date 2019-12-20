PICTURES: Swimmers brave Portishead Popsicle swim
PUBLISHED: 08:21 21 December 2019
Picture:Emma Pusil
Almost 200 swimmers took part in the Christmas Popsicle at Portishead Open Air Pool.
They braved the cold water in festive fancy dress on December 14.
A lido spokesman said: "The day started with atrocious weather, and the early swimmers braved hail and strong winds as well as the 6.3C water.
"While the swimmers themselves were already going to get wet, the wind and rain in the first hour proved to be challenging for the many volunteers and staff who did their best to stay dry and snug.
"By mid-morning the sun had come out, and the vibrant colours at Portishead lido sparkled in the winter sunshine."
The pool is open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. The events are a sellout but spectators are welcome. Unheated swimming resumes at the lido on January 4, and continues weekly until February half-term.