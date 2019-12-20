Advanced search

PICTURES: Swimmers brave Portishead Popsicle swim

PUBLISHED: 08:21 21 December 2019

Portishead Popsicle 2019. Picture:Emma Pusil

Portishead Popsicle 2019. Picture:Emma Pusil

Picture:Emma Pusil

Almost 200 swimmers took part in the Christmas Popsicle at Portishead Open Air Pool.

Portishead Popsicle 2019.Portishead Popsicle 2019.

They braved the cold water in festive fancy dress on December 14.

A lido spokesman said: "The day started with atrocious weather, and the early swimmers braved hail and strong winds as well as the 6.3C water.

"While the swimmers themselves were already going to get wet, the wind and rain in the first hour proved to be challenging for the many volunteers and staff who did their best to stay dry and snug.

"By mid-morning the sun had come out, and the vibrant colours at Portishead lido sparkled in the winter sunshine."

Portishead Popsicle 2019.Portishead Popsicle 2019.

The pool is open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. The events are a sellout but spectators are welcome. Unheated swimming resumes at the lido on January 4, and continues weekly until February half-term.

