Christmas morning dip enjoyed in Portishead

Swimmers took to the pool on Christmas morning. Picture: Portishead Open Air Pool Archant

Brave swimmers swapped the traditional glass of Bucks Fizz for a morning dip on Christmas Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hundreds of hardy swimmers braved the cold to swim in Portishead Open Air Pool for the annual tradition.

The pool also hosted its Christmas popsicle earlier in the month, where around 200 swimmers donned festive fancy dress.

A lido spokesman said: "The day was beautiful blue skies after so much rain before and after and we were up early to hit the outdoor pool.

"It looked like a summers day there, bar the steam rising off the heated pool and the swimmers in the pool wearing Santa hats and tinsel.

"Our pool was pretty much at full capacity in the dead of winter, which was great to see.

"It really was glorious, we went back out later and the bay looked lovely as the sun was starting to set.

"Nowhere could be more beautiful on a day like that."