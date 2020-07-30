An Inkaredible Kid

Inka completed walk on Clevedon Pier Archant

Three-year-old Inka Wood, from Portishead, is a little marvel who has overcome many challenges in her short life, but learning to walk is going to be her toughest.

Inka was born nine weeks early. When her heart rhythm became erratic, her parents were told her life lay in the balance, but Inka survived against the odds.

At two-weeks-old Inka’s parents were told their daughter had suffered extensive brain damage and would most likely have severe physical and mental disabilities. At that point all they could hope for was to see her smile to let them know when she was happy.

Three years on Inka has proved the prognosis wrong time and time again.

Her mum Holly said: “Inka is a funny, strong willed little girl who is full of joy, spreading smiles and laughter wherever she goes. She has a zest for life, always wanting to explore the world around her as best she can, which is not always easy given her physical and visual challenges, but she does not let these stop her.”

Through relentless physiotherapy and other therapies, Inka learned to roll over, sit, crawl and this year started to take steps using her bright green walker.

Holly added: “We dared not dream that Inka would one day walk, but she has grown and progressed far beyond our wildest imagination. We now believe, as do her NHS consultants, that with Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) surgery along with post-operative therapy, walking and living a life without constant pain in her legs is something Inka can achieve.

“Without surgery it is unlikely she will ever be able to walk independently or for any great distance and may live most of her life confined to a wheelchair.”

Following the operation, Inka will need months of intensive therapy, physio and specialist equipment which will cost in excess of £30,000 but this is not something the NHS can fund.

Inka’s dad John said: “The follow up treatment is essential to build strength in Inka’s muscles giving her the best possible chance of achieving her full potential, so we have set up an appeal to raise the money help give Inka the best chance of being able to walk independently.”

The first fundraising event organised to raise money for Inka’s life changing treatment is It is a sponsored walk whereby participants are invited to walk as little or as far as they can, whenever or wherever they want, towards a total target of 500 miles. Inka kick started the event on her third birthday on July 17, by walking the entire 310m length of Clevedon Pier.

Holly said: “It was a struggle for her at the end and her legs gave out a couple of times but when I asked her if she needed mummy to carry her she just kept saying “no I want to keep walking” and she did it! She’s very determined and we are planning for her to do lots more sponsored walks between now and when this particular challenge closes on September 18 (Inka’s due date). We are hoping to tackle Clifton Suspension Bridge next and hope others will join us.”

To join the Inkaredible 500 Mile Walk and keep up-to-date with Inka’s challenges follow this_inkaredible_kid on Instagram or This INKAredible Kid on Facebook. n

To contribute to the funds visit justgiving.com/campaign/ThisINKAREDIBLEKid

Alternatively to join the Inkaredible 500 Mile Walk visit www.thisinkarediblekid.co.uk