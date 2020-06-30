CCTV image released after ornaments theft

Two ornamental urns and pillars were removed from outside the house. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Archant

Police are investigating the reported theft of two ornamental urns and pillars from an address in Portishead earlier this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two ornamental urns and pillars were removed from outside the house. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Two ornamental urns and pillars were removed from outside the house. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

The items were removed from outside a property in Lockside between 8.45-9.15pm on June 18.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and show a male police would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the individual, who witnessed what happened, or saw a blue Nissan Terrano with a trailer in the area at around the time.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen the ornamental items on sale.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5220133918.”