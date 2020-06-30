CCTV image released after ornaments theft
PUBLISHED: 16:55 30 June 2020
Archant
Police are investigating the reported theft of two ornamental urns and pillars from an address in Portishead earlier this month.
The items were removed from outside a property in Lockside between 8.45-9.15pm on June 18.
CCTV enquiries have been carried out and show a male police would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the individual, who witnessed what happened, or saw a blue Nissan Terrano with a trailer in the area at around the time.
“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen the ornamental items on sale.
“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5220133918.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.