Portishead Open Air Pool to reopen on Friday 

The owners of a heated, 33-metre community pool in Portishead are ‘thrilled’ to welcome swimmers back to the facility later this week.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the way Portishead Open Air Pool operates will be adjusted to ensure the venue is Covid-secure.

A spokesman from Portishead Open Air Pool said: “We are committed to running a Covid-safe site and have put lots of measures in place. We also ask our swimmers to help us by maintaining social distancing where possible and wearing masks when it is not possible.

“Covid-19 cannot be transferred through chlorinated pool water at the chlorination levels used in commercial swimming pools. We always carry out regular testing of our pool water and will carry out additional cleaning throughout the areas used, paying particular attention to any touchpoints.

“We want to make the pool feel as close to normal as possible while keeping everyone safe and respecting any guidance issued. This is going to be challenging at best and we would ask for your understanding in helping us to achieve the right balance for everyone while trying to remain financially viable.”

To ensure the facility is Covid-secure, there will be lane swimming sessions and family sessions at the community pool and the number of swimmers at each session will be limited.

Each session will be an hour-long, the first 45 minutes will be for swimming, and people will need to book their swim in advance via the Bookwhen page on the Portishead Open Air Pool website.