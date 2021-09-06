News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Portishead Open Air Pool to screen 'Grease' this weekend

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 4:00 PM September 6, 2021   
Portishead Open Air Pool to screen Grease this weekend

Portishead Open Air Pool will host an open-air screening of Grease later this week. - Credit: Portishead Open Air Pool

Portishead Open Air Pool will be screening the hit musical Grease to celebrate a successful summer season.

The season started later than usual, in mid-May, due to Covid restrictions, but so far this season more than 42,000 visitors have swum at the lido.

Barbara Thatcher, member of the Portishead Community Pool Trust, told the Times that bookings have surpassed expectations set before the summer period when the open-air pool was uncertain of the financial strain the pandemic would have.

Portishead Open Air Pool records more than 42,000 visitors during Covid year.

More than 42,000 people have used the pool this year. - Credit: Portishead Open Air Pool

She said: "Even with restricted numbers on sessions,  we hoped that we would break even this year but we are delighted that bookings have exceeded our expectations.

"We will be continuing our heated season until the end of October."

To cap off the season, the pool will hold an open-air screening of the popular Grease musical on September 11.

Tickets are priced £13 and can be purchased by logging on to www.bookwhen.com/portisheadlido/e/ev-si5g-20210911183000

Most Read

  1. 1 Chocolatier wins three awards and launches new series of workshops
  2. 2 Huge housing extension planned for North Somerset town
  3. 3 Family-friendly Somerset festival cancelled after licence revoked
  1. 4 Council issues Covid reminder ahead of school return
  2. 5 Charities secure permission for 24 homes in Nailsea
  3. 6 Sea swimmers protest Hinkley Point C mud dredging near Portishead
  4. 7 Yatton's North End Road set for major closure
  5. 8 Scores of artists to show off their creations during North Somerset Arts Week
  6. 9 Car stolen during burglary in Portishead
  7. 10 Mendip Spring members help Prostate Cancer UK in golf marathon
Summer
Portishead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tea tent at Trendlewood Community Festival.

Hundreds enjoy community festival in Nailsea

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Portishead cadet saves elderly woman after head injuries

Health

Portishead cadet, 16, praised for saving woman's life

Carrington Walker

person
Cream-rendered detached five-bedroom house in High Street, Nailsea, with short green lawn and converted outbuilding

Property of the Week | Sponsored

Beautifully-presented five-bedroom family home

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
portishead cycling club

Avon and Somerset Police

Cycling club using cameras to improve safety on roads

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon