Portishead Open Air Pool to screen 'Grease' this weekend
- Credit: Portishead Open Air Pool
Portishead Open Air Pool will be screening the hit musical Grease to celebrate a successful summer season.
The season started later than usual, in mid-May, due to Covid restrictions, but so far this season more than 42,000 visitors have swum at the lido.
Barbara Thatcher, member of the Portishead Community Pool Trust, told the Times that bookings have surpassed expectations set before the summer period when the open-air pool was uncertain of the financial strain the pandemic would have.
She said: "Even with restricted numbers on sessions, we hoped that we would break even this year but we are delighted that bookings have exceeded our expectations.
"We will be continuing our heated season until the end of October."
To cap off the season, the pool will hold an open-air screening of the popular Grease musical on September 11.
Tickets are priced £13 and can be purchased by logging on to www.bookwhen.com/portisheadlido/e/ev-si5g-20210911183000
