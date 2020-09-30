A bright start

Child picking and eating ripe blackberry Archant

Based on the foundation of more than 20 years’ experience in childcare and early years education, Jackie Hardie has created The Nursery, in Portishead, to offer children the very best start in life.

Jackie and her dedicated, enthusiastic and professional team ensure children are offered a huge range of experiences and opportunities that set it apart from other childcare settings. With everything from trips to farm and forest schools; ballet classes, mindfulness and their own therapy dog, right through to an early reading and phonics scheme delivered by a primary school teacher, every aspect of each child’s emotional development, education and sense of wellbeing is looked after.

Everything at The Nursery starts with the needs of the children, from bespoke garden play equipment and landscaped gardens, to healthy, freshly prepared meals that meet every dietary requirement. Each child is an individual, is uniquely cared for and encouraged to be the best they can be.

Set just off the High Street, The Nursery has a huge sense of local community too. With regular trips to the nearby marina and Lake Grounds, as well as frequent visits to local shops and services, children gain an understanding about the world in which they live, as well as developing personal confidence and a sense of belonging.

The Nursery has been consistently rated Outstanding by OFSTED since it opened.

If you are looking for early years childcare, for now or at sometime in the future, why not book a private appointment at one of the open days running on Saturdays throughout October?