Inspectors praise OUTSTANDING Portishead nursery

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 7:28 AM June 6, 2022
The Nursery

A class from Portishead's The Nursery after it scored another Oustanding OFSTED rating. - Credit: The Nursery

A Portishead nursery has been given a glowing report by Ofsted, securing it another Oustanding rating by the education watchdog.

The Nursery, on Combe Road, received its first Ofsted outstanding rating in 2016, within a year of opening in the town and it has remained outstanding ever since.

The Nursery in Portishead. 

The Nursery in Portishead. - Credit: The Nursery

Jackie Hardie, The Nursery’s owner, described the result as a ‘fantastic achievement’ for all her staff and pupils.

She said: “I am so proud of the entire nursery team who work hard to create memorable childhoods for our children while providing the very best in care, development and education at all times.”

An inspector toured The Nursery premises in April and released the report this week.

The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management were all rated outstanding, resulting in outstanding overall effectiveness.

In her report, inspector Shahnaz Scully said: “Children are safe, happy and thrive at this welcoming nursery.

"They are highly confident and independent learners, who acquire the skills to be resilient from a young age. The dedicated staff team work tirelessly to ensure all children get the best possible start.”

The report also noted The Nursery’s strong leadership team, strong safeguarding culture and exceptional support for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

