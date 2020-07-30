NEW - The Holiday Club

A holiday club aimed at providing wonder and adventure for children aged four to eight is operating throughout August in Portishead.

Childcare expert, Jackie Hardie, who runs The Nursery in Combe Road, has opened the additional holiday childcare provision to help parents who, after months of furlough, need to return to work just as the school holidays get underway.

Jackie said: “As a result of conversations we have had with many of our nursery parents over the past few weeks we are pleased to be launching a summer holiday club for children up to the age of eight. Some parents are concerned because they need to get back to work and don’t know how they are going to manage the school holidays. So, after careful thought and consideration we are pleased to be able to offer outstanding school holiday childcare, with our aim being to ensure these children have the best summer holidays.”

The activities lined up include crabbing, treasure hunts, sports, games and a beach party, as well as woodland walks and excursions in the club’s minibus.

The Holiday Club will operate as a full day (8am-6pm).

An information pack, available from The Nursery, provides a full activities programme so that parents can see exactly what is on offer for their children.

To find out more, email admin@thenursery.uk.com or call 01275 402140.