There With You: Portishead nursery donates nappies to families in need

PUBLISHED: 08:00 09 April 2020

The Nursery manager Angelene McCormack.Picture: The Nursery

The Nursery manager Angelene McCormack.Picture: The Nursery

The Nursery

A Portishead nursery is giving away nappies to families after distributing milk to elderly and vulnerable people in town.

The Nursery, in Combe Road, teamed up with Portishead Youth Centre’s preschool team to offer nappies to families finding it difficult to buy the product in stores.

Head of Portishead Youth Centre, Kim Jones, said: “I was pleased to be able to deliver nappies to doorsteps, along with a surplus food donated by supermarkets. Families were extremely appreciative, especially those who are self-isolating and can’t get to the shops.”

The Nursery staff are also looking after a number of different projects to help frontline workers in Portishead.

The Nursery owner, Jackie Hardie, said: “At times like this, people pull together and The Nursery is, like most people and organisations, just doing what it can to help its community. We had nappies in the cupboard and families needed them, so we were happy to donate them.”

