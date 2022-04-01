Have YOUR say in Portishead neighbourhood plan

Thousands of homes are planned for North Somerset as part of the Joint Spatial Plan. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

One of North Somerset's fastest-growing towns has released a draft neighbourhood plan asking for residents' input.

Families living in Portishead will be able to review and comment on its plans to address ongoing issues and growth in the town.

Portishead Town Council aims to address three key areas in the draft; the environment, community wellbeing and prosperity.

The Portishead draft Neighbourhood Plan will be available until May 8. - Credit: Portishead Town Council

Council chair, Patricia Sterndale hopes the community will submit feedback for the draft.

She said: "The Neighbourhood Plan is the plan for Portishead for the next 15 years.

"Residents told us that they wanted more community facilities, the safeguarding of open and green spaces and amenity areas like the Lake Grounds and Slade Road Playing fields; more local jobs; enhanced public rights of way and cycle routes; prevention of development that adversely impacts our natural landscape and habitat; more affordable housing; preservation of the Green Belt and Portishead’s local character.

"We have put together planning policies to try and address these and many other issues and welcome peoples’ feedback to help improve the plan and help turn it into reality.

"Once the Plan is made, a much larger share of developer Community Infrastructure money (CIL) will come to Portishead."

Portishead's population has more than doubled in the last 20 years, going from 10,000 to 27,000 residents.

More than 3,000 of these have contributed to what the plan should include.

Drop-in sessions on the plans will be held at the Folk Hall. - Credit: Archant

Further drop-in sessions will be held inside the Folk Hall, on the High Street, on April 16 and 23 to help answer any queries people in Portishead may have.

Another drop-in session will be held on April 20 at Portishead Library.

Residents will have until May 8 to read and comment on the consultation before it is handed over North Somerset Council for the next stage of its assessment.

A referendum is expected to be held on the plan in the Summer of 2023.

To view the draft visit www.portisheadplanconsult.commonplace.is