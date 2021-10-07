Portishead Memory Cafe has first meeting since Covid
- Credit: Memory Cafe
Portishead Rotary Club has hosted its first face-to-face time Memory Café meetings since the Covid pandemic began.
The sessions are designed to help anyone with dementia or problems with their memory through a series of social activities and interactions such as quizzes, songs or remembering the old times.
On October 5 more than 30 members met in person for the first time in 18-months, with many members unable to access Zoom for online meetings.
A spokesman for the group told the Times: "We welcomed many new guests who enjoyed an afternoon of games, fun and laughter.
"They were also musically entertained by Chris Rogers, from the charity Alive, who got feet tapping and people singing some of their favourite songs.
"Brian Knox-Little and Jacqui Howard-Brown who hosted the session were delighted to see some of the guests from 19 months ago returning along with lots of new faces.
"It was so rewarding to see the support the Memory Café has had and that the need for it was clearly apparent."
The free-to-attend meetings will take place twice a month, on the first and third Tuesday of each month with the next on October 19 at the Jubilee Day Centre.
For more information, call Jacqui on 01275 845 233.