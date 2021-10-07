News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Portishead Memory Cafe has first meeting since Covid

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:49 PM October 7, 2021   
Portishead Memory Cafe has first meeting in 18 months.

More than 30 members attended the group's first meeting for 18 months. - Credit: Memory Cafe

Portishead Rotary Club has hosted its first face-to-face time Memory Café meetings since the Covid pandemic began.

The sessions are designed to help anyone with dementia or problems with their memory through a series of social activities and interactions such as quizzes, songs or remembering the old times.

On October 5 more than 30 members met in person for the first time in 18-months, with many members unable to access Zoom for online meetings.

Memory Cafe

Chris Rogers performed at the meeting. - Credit: Memory Cafe

A spokesman for the group told the Times: "We welcomed many new guests who enjoyed an afternoon of games, fun and laughter. 

"They were also musically entertained by Chris Rogers, from the charity Alive, who got feet tapping and people singing some of their favourite songs. 

"Brian Knox-Little and Jacqui Howard-Brown who hosted the session were delighted to see some of the guests from 19 months ago returning along with lots of new faces. 

"It was so rewarding to see the support the Memory Café has had and that the need for it was clearly apparent."

Most Read

  1. 1 Countryside charity condemns plan to build 600 homes in village
  2. 2 Portishead death: Woman named as Brittany Parrotte
  3. 3 Town to take part in National Fiver Fest to support independent shops
  1. 4 Portishead need 'first class' performance against Oldland Abbotonians, says Daly
  2. 5 Bristol Airport trials futuristic shuttlebus
  3. 6 #ThereWithYouThisWinter: Council predicts increase in fuel poverty
  4. 7 Universal Credit: What is changing and who is impacted?
  5. 8 Manager Tony Beecham plans to take Ashton & Backwell United forward
  6. 9 Historic stretch of pylons felled at zoo
  7. 10 Man in police custody following the death of a woman

The free-to-attend meetings will take place twice a month, on the first and third Tuesday of each month with the next on October 19 at the Jubilee Day Centre.

For more information, call Jacqui on 01275 845 233.

Media
Portishead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Some of the organisers of Long Ashton Community Association Beer and Cider Festival.

Beer and cider festival raises £2k for community centre

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Joni Reed and Etta at Clevedon MIU

Baby Etta is first to be born at Clevedon MIU

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Clevedon School FitCube gym

Clevedon School

State-of-the-art gym launched at Clevedon School

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Bill Lloyd raised thousands for CHSW.

Portishead man, 70, raises thousands for children's charity

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon