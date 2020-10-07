Advanced search

Fixed penalty notice for man who visited pubs during 14-day isolation period

PUBLISHED: 16:26 07 October 2020

Neighbourhood police have submitted a fixed penalty notice for a man who visited three pubs in North Somerset when he should have been self-isolating following his return from holiday abroad.

The 35-year-old from Portishead was still within the 14-day self-isolation period when he visited The Poacher and the Old Mill in Portishead and the Royal Oak in Nailsea on September 19.

He was subsequently confirmed as coronavirus positive and has now completed the period of self-isolation required following a positive test.

