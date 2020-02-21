Advanced search

Portishead man, 70, set for fundraising walk for hospice

PUBLISHED: 13:00 23 February 2020

Bill Lloyd. Picture: CHSW

Bill Lloyd. Picture: CHSW

Archant

A Portishead man will embark on a coastal walk in the name of charity.

Bill Lloyd will stroll the 70m Isle of Wight coast path over four days in April in aid of Children's Hospice South West.

Bill will reach the age of 70 this year and wanted to do something different to mark the occasion.

He said: "I am an experienced hill walker and have climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, walked the Inca Trail in Peru, completed the ascent of the 193 Welsh 2,000ft mountains and the 214 Wainwrights in the Lake District.

"I have supported various local charities in the past and want to use this walk to help others.

"The work the hospice does is wonderful, and I want to help them ensure the short lives of their patients are filled with joy and their families receive care and understanding."

To donate money, click here.

