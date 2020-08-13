Charity walks raise thousands for charity

Bill Lloyd. Picture: CHSW Archant

A Portishead man has raised thousands of pounds for a children’s charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bill Lloyd was due to walk the 70-mile Isle of Wight coast path over four days in April in aid of Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).

The arrival of the coronavirus meant the trip had to be postponed until next year.

Wishing to deliver on his pledge of walking 70 miles to mark his 70th birthday, Bill decided to find a walk which he could do on a daily basis from home.

Over three days Bill walked 70 miles of the Brecon and Monmouthshire Canal.

He said: “Although this was not as hilly as the Isle of Wight, the fact I walked more than 22 miles each day, and on one day did a marathon distance of over 26 miles, this was sufficient a challenge to satisfy my sponsors and as I will be doing the Isle of Wight walk next year, they will get two for one.

“Thanks to people’s generosity I have raised more than £2,500 for CHSW, which, in today’s climate is obviously very welcome.”