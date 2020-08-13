Advanced search

Charity walks raise thousands for charity

PUBLISHED: 05:55 15 August 2020

Bill Lloyd. Picture: CHSW

Bill Lloyd. Picture: CHSW

Archant

A Portishead man has raised thousands of pounds for a children’s charity.

Bill Lloyd was due to walk the 70-mile Isle of Wight coast path over four days in April in aid of Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).

The arrival of the coronavirus meant the trip had to be postponed until next year.

Wishing to deliver on his pledge of walking 70 miles to mark his 70th birthday, Bill decided to find a walk which he could do on a daily basis from home.

Over three days Bill walked 70 miles of the Brecon and Monmouthshire Canal.

He said: “Although this was not as hilly as the Isle of Wight, the fact I walked more than 22 miles each day, and on one day did a marathon distance of over 26 miles, this was sufficient a challenge to satisfy my sponsors and as I will be doing the Isle of Wight walk next year, they will get two for one.

“Thanks to people’s generosity I have raised more than £2,500 for CHSW, which, in today’s climate is obviously very welcome.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A-Level results: ‘Lack of clarity’ overshadows students’ achievements as Gordano School reveals results

Libby Smerdon achieved three As in her A-Levels and is heading to Bristol University. Picture: Gordano School

A-level results: Nailsea School proud of ‘amazing’ students

Students from Nailsea School picking up their A-level results.

A-level results: Backwell head ‘proud’ of students’ academic success

Students picking up their A-level results at Backwell School.

‘Inevitable’ delays push MetroWest opening date back to 2024

An artist's impression of what Pill station would look like once built. Picture: MetroWest.

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

A-Level results: ‘Lack of clarity’ overshadows students’ achievements as Gordano School reveals results

Libby Smerdon achieved three As in her A-Levels and is heading to Bristol University. Picture: Gordano School

A-level results: Nailsea School proud of ‘amazing’ students

Students from Nailsea School picking up their A-level results.

A-level results: Backwell head ‘proud’ of students’ academic success

Students picking up their A-level results at Backwell School.

‘Inevitable’ delays push MetroWest opening date back to 2024

An artist's impression of what Pill station would look like once built. Picture: MetroWest.

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Charity walks raise thousands for charity

Bill Lloyd. Picture: CHSW

A-level results: St Katherine’s celebrates improved figures

Dexter Mott, Hao Hao Zhang and Matteo Prime who have achieved a full suite of A* and A grades. Picture: St Katherine's School

Coronavirus recovery document launched

Free cricket coaching at Barrow Gurney

Barrow Gurney's Bernie Forge batting for Cornwall

A-Level results: ‘Lack of clarity’ overshadows students’ achievements as Gordano School reveals results

Libby Smerdon achieved three As in her A-Levels and is heading to Bristol University. Picture: Gordano School