Portishead Lions installs defibrillator at Black Horse pub

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 January 2020

Portishead Lions Club has installed a defibrillator outside the Black Horse.Picture: Portishead Lions Club

Portishead Lions Club has installed a defibrillator outside the Black Horse.Picture: Portishead Lions Club

Portishead Lions Club

Portishead Lions Club has installed its 27th defibrillator at the Black Horse in Clapton-in-Gordano.

John Miles, who lives in the area, donated £2,500 towards the cost of the purchase and to install the defibrillator.

The club says the equipment's location is 'particularly important' to the community because of the 'remoteness' of the village.

Its members also say the defibrillators will 'give peace of mind' to people living in the area and the Black Horse customers.

Portishead Lions is coming towards the end of its campaign to install defibrillators in the town and the surrounding areas, which it started last year.

The club is looking for cash donations to fund the ongoing maintenance of the units in the district.

To donate to the scheme, contact Andrew Hill at Portishead Lions at andrew@ashburys.co.uk or call 01275 818200.

