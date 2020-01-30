Advanced search

Lions collect bags of rubbish in Portishead

PUBLISHED: 14:00 30 January 2020

Portishead Lions clear-up Harbour Road to Wyndham Way in town. Picture: Portishead Lions Club

Portishead Lions clear-up Harbour Road to Wyndham Way in town. Picture: Portishead Lions Club

Portishead Lions

Portishead Lions Club cleared a stretch of path alongside a 'rhyne of rubbish' on Sunday morning.

Members of the club collected six bags of litter from the path, which runs from Harbour Road to Wyndham Way.

The group said the walkway was now 'pleasant' for people to use and that it continued to look for ways to 'improve' Portishead.

Lions groups globally get involved with tackling environmental issues and working with charities, including planting flower bulbs and donating funds towards curing diabetes and childhood cancer.

Portishead Lions has been serving the town for the past 50 years and the group meets at Clarence House, in High Street, on the second Monday of the month at 8pm.

The club also welcomes collaborations with other groups in town.

To find out more information or volunteer at the club, call 01275 281415.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Telecomms company moves to Clevedon

Paul Astle in the new office in Clevedon

Police seeking witnesses and dashcam footage after woman assaulted in Clevedon

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Physio who kept more than 400 patients’ record suspended from role after ‘significant breach’

Stokes was suspended from her role at NSCP. Picture: Google

Appeal for help to protect green space in Nailsea

The Perrings

Seven homes burgled in space of 10 days

Clevedon Road, Tickenham Picture: Google

Most Read

Telecomms company moves to Clevedon

Paul Astle in the new office in Clevedon

Police seeking witnesses and dashcam footage after woman assaulted in Clevedon

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Physio who kept more than 400 patients’ record suspended from role after ‘significant breach’

Stokes was suspended from her role at NSCP. Picture: Google

Appeal for help to protect green space in Nailsea

The Perrings

Seven homes burgled in space of 10 days

Clevedon Road, Tickenham Picture: Google

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Seasiders left well beaten by leaders as three-goal blitz earns Bradford Town spoils

Syd Camper competes for a header, watched by Callum Kingdon (pic pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)

Bristol Airport expansion recommended for approval

A computer render of what the expanded Bristol Airport might look like. Picture: Bristol Airport

SIGNPOSTS: Events across North Somerset

Visitors can follow a giant heart trail around the zoo during half term. Picture: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

Seven homes burgled in space of 10 days

Clevedon Road, Tickenham Picture: Google

Portishead primaries top The Real Schools Guide 2020 table for district

Headteacher Sharon Roberts with upper KS2 head Tim Eutace and Y6 pupils. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24