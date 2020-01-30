Lions collect bags of rubbish in Portishead

Portishead Lions clear-up Harbour Road to Wyndham Way in town. Picture: Portishead Lions Club Portishead Lions

Portishead Lions Club cleared a stretch of path alongside a 'rhyne of rubbish' on Sunday morning.

Members of the club collected six bags of litter from the path, which runs from Harbour Road to Wyndham Way.

The group said the walkway was now 'pleasant' for people to use and that it continued to look for ways to 'improve' Portishead.

Lions groups globally get involved with tackling environmental issues and working with charities, including planting flower bulbs and donating funds towards curing diabetes and childhood cancer.

Portishead Lions has been serving the town for the past 50 years and the group meets at Clarence House, in High Street, on the second Monday of the month at 8pm.

The club also welcomes collaborations with other groups in town.

To find out more information or volunteer at the club, call 01275 281415.