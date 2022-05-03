Artist decorates Portishead Lido with ode to venue
- Credit: Winnie Love
An artist battling Multiple Sclerosis (MS) has lit up Portishead Lido Cafe after finding solace inside the venue.
Winnie Love was diagnosed with Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (MS) 15 years ago and the condition, which affects movement, has gradually hampered her career in performative dance.
During lockdown, Winnie focussed on creating art and felt 'reinvigorated' by the community-run lido and its colours when it opened for cold water swimming.
"I have always been blown away by the Lido and its colours, it's very similar to David Hockney," She said.
"Everything I need to work has been moved into my living room, making it a studio, and it has reinvigorated me."
Within five months, Winnie had made 33 art pieces before exhibiting them at the lido's cafe.
She added: "This place certainly got me through lockdown, it is a testament to the community."
Most Read
- 1 Man killed in M5 crash between Burnham and Weston
- 2 Crowds protest imminent changes to Clevedon's seafront
- 3 MP Liam Fox marks 30 years in Parliament
- 4 LETTER: 'Has our council become a dictatorship?'
- 5 Weston man - one of the UK's most wanted fugitives - arrested
- 6 North Somerset Tennis Academy enjoy busy start to summer term
- 7 Almost three quarters of people in North Somerset worse off than last year, survey finds
- 8 Decision over future of council building in Clevedon due at meeting
- 9 Clevedon concert raises £2,500 for Ukraine
- 10 RNLI and helicopter called to man who had fallen down cliff with his dog in Clevedon
The artwork will be on display until May 8 and Winnie will hold a Meet the Artist event on Saturday from 1pm - 2pm.
Twenty per cent of all the sales from the art will be donated to an appeal for the Ukrainian inavasion.
To see more of Winnie Love's work or to buy some, visit www.winnielove.live