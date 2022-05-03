News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Artist decorates Portishead Lido with ode to venue

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 11:11 AM May 3, 2022
Winnie Love Portishead Lido

Winnie Love's artwork will be on display until May 8. - Credit: Winnie Love

An artist battling Multiple Sclerosis (MS) has lit up Portishead Lido Cafe after finding solace inside the venue.

Winnie Love was diagnosed with Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (MS) 15 years ago and the condition, which affects movement, has gradually hampered her career in performative dance.

During lockdown, Winnie focussed on creating art and felt 'reinvigorated' by the community-run lido and its colours when it opened for cold water swimming.

"I have always been blown away by the Lido and its colours, it's very similar to David Hockney," She said.

"Everything I need to work has been moved into my living room, making it a studio, and it has reinvigorated me."

Winnie Love

Winnie's art is on display inside the cafe. - Credit: Winnie Love

Within five months, Winnie had made 33 art pieces before exhibiting them at the lido's cafe.

She added: "This place certainly got me through lockdown, it is a testament to the community."

The artwork will be on display until May 8 and Winnie will hold a Meet the Artist event on Saturday from 1pm - 2pm.

Twenty per cent of all the sales from the art will be donated to an appeal for the Ukrainian inavasion.

To see more of Winnie Love's work or to buy some, visit www.winnielove.live

Winnie Love

Winnie Love Portishead Lido artwork. - Credit: Winnie Love

Winnie Love

The lido's colours were described as similar to David Hockney's artwork. - Credit: Winnie Love


Winnie Love

Winnie Love Portishead Lido artwork. - Credit: Winnie Love

Winnie Love

Winnie Love Portishead Lido artwork. - Credit: Winnie Love

Winnie Love

The abstract artwork has got Winnie through lockdowns. - Credit: Winnie Love

Winnie Love

The lido has reinvigorated Winnie's passion. - Credit: Winnie Love







