Lara supports young people with more than 140 mental health care packages

Published: 12:00 PM February 3, 2021

A student is giving away personalised free care packages to young people who are struggling with their mental health.

Lara Tang, aged 18, of Portishead, wants to make sure no young person who is either being bullied or is suffering with their mental health ‘feels alone’ and instead wants them to feel ‘loved, supported and cared for’ with the initiative.

Each package is tailored to suit the recipient. - Credit: Lara Tang

She was prompted to start the project in October last year after taking time off school for mental health recovery. Lara, who is glad to be back in sixth form, spreads awareness of mental health in her spare time and talks with young people who are struggling on social media.

Lara said: “I want no young person being bullied or suffering with their mental health to feel alone. I want people to know they are loved and cared for and that there is hope.”

Lara Tang. - Credit: Lara Tang

So far, Lara has raised almost £1,300 towards the project and gifted more than 140 mental health care packages to those who need them.

Each package is tailored to suit the recipient and includes items such as a personalised card, tea/hot chocolate sachets and skincare face masks as well as fluffy socks, mini shower gels, bath bombs, fidget/sensory toys, notepads and small teddies.

Lara says she wants to give away ‘as many boxes as possible’ to help people with their wellbeing and sense of self-worth. - Credit: Lara Tang

Other items which may feature in the packages are pore strips, little packets of tissues, string bracelets, lip balm and scrunchies.

Resources are also included in the packages, such as Mind leaflets/guides, colouring books, therapy worksheets and weekly self-care planner sheets, depending on the person's needs, and Lara also puts together men’s boxes.

Lara also puts together men’s boxes. - Credit: Lara Tang

She says she wants to give away ‘as many boxes as possible’ to help people with their wellbeing and sense of self-worth, but was prompted to start a GoFundMe campaign after she ‘almost ran out of money’ to support her charitable project.

Lara says she is ‘really grateful’ for everyone’s donations so far, which go towards buying the items in the packages as well as postage costs. She finds people to receive free packages on social media platforms and by parents getting in touch.

So far, Lara has raised almost £1,300 towards the project. - Credit: Lara Tang

To support the cause or to request a package, log-on to www.gofundme.com/f/b4tsxz-free-mental-health-boxes?