Portishead Lake Grounds gates to be installed this week

Published: 7:00 AM January 19, 2021

North Somerset Council will install gates at both ends of Esplanade Road at Portishead Lake Grounds on Friday.

The gates, which will be installed by the café and at the Lido end of the esplanade, are set to be introduced for safety reasons and will allow the road to be closed quickly during severe weather.

Portishead Town Council says it has previously made numerous representations to the unitary authority, landowner of the Lake Grounds, to express opposition to these measures without first putting in place an investment plan and consultation to fully consider the future of the area.

North Somerset Council says gates are used at many other locations across the district and are a tried and tested measure to keep residents safe.

The gates will be installed by the café and at the Lido end of the esplanade. - Credit: Google Street View

The gates, set to cost around £5,000 to install, will be kept open most of the time but are due to be closed, if needed, during high tides, storms or for social distancing purposes during the pandemic.

The gates may also be closed in future to help manage large community events, such as the raft race.

A combination lock will be used to secure the gates and the emergency services and Portishead Town Council will have access to the combination.

North Somerset Council's executive member with responsibility for roads, James Tonkin, said: "At high tide and during severe weather events, council officers are extremely busy dealing with flooded roads, fallen trees and other local emergencies.

Cllr James Tonkin. - Credit: NSC

“This measure will enable Esplanade Road to be closed quickly and simply at these difficult times. Alternative measures such as bollards or other temporary barriers are costly and not very resilient in bad weather conditions."

Portishead Town Council remains committed to continuing discussions with North Somerset Council on a strategic, long-term plan for the Lake Grounds.

The town council says the authority needs to consider views of all Portishead residents through a consultation process and hopes to be able to report positive news on these discussions later this year.

To voice your opinion about the gates, fill out an enquiry form which will be directed to the council team which manages the Lake Grounds.

To access the form, log-on to https://forms.n-somerset.gov.uk/ad/form/customerenquiry#/1