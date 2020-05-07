Care worker and partner forced to move out of home

A 21-year-old care worker and her boyfriend have been forced out of their rented home in Portishead during lockdown.

Beth McGovern and her boyfriend Billy Fowler have launched an urgent appeal to landlords with empty properties in the district to get in touch if they can help.

The pair were sharing a house with two other people, but, when a child of one housemate came to live there from another home, where social distancing had not been adhered to, the couple were forced to move out.

The regulations for Beth’s job state that she must leave if someone new moves into her property, in the interest of her clients’ safety.

Beth’s parents had been self-isolating, so the couple were able to move in with them temporarily.

However, her mum, also a key worker, is due to return to work next week, which means Beth and her boyfriend can no longer stay with her parents.

The pair feel ‘completely stuck’, and finding somewhere new to live has become urgent.

Beth cannot contemplate leaving a job she loves, which is in high demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. She says her visits are the highlight of many of her clients’ day.

She added: “I love my job as a care worker and, of course, it is paramount I do not put any of my patients in any danger. Health and safety is my priority, so I cannot move back into a house where others are coming and going. We also can’t stay with my parents once Mum is back working, so we are completely stuck.

“We will consider anything as long as we can live on our own, as I cannot contemplate giving up the job I do at a time like this, when care workers are in such high-demand and providing a service so many people depend on. For many, my visits are the highlight of their day.”

The couple is seeking accommodation in Portishead, Nailsea or Clevedon but would consider something further afield.

Billy added: “We have spoken to lots of letting agents, but they have all told us there is no moving going on at the moment. On top of that, we have a six-month-old puppy – it is house-trained and everything, but we realise that will make it more difficult for us to find somewhere new to rent.”

To contact the pair about housing, email billy.fowler11@hotmail.co.uk



