Free Platinum Jubilee events in Portishead

Portishead Town Council has announced it will host two free Platinum Jubilee events. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Portishead will commemorate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee next week with two free events for all residents to attend.

Her Majesty The Queen will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service.

Portishead Town Council and Gordano District Scouts will begin the celebrations with a historic Lighting of a Beacon ceremony at Battery Point on June 2.

Proceedings will begin at 9.15pm and include local singers performing the nation's tribute, 'A Life Lived with Grace'.

Queen Elizabth II, pictured during her Silver Jubilee visit to Weston in 1977. - Credit: Archant

The town council has also confirmed another free-to-attend event will be held on Portishead Show Field on the following day, June 3.

This will feature music from The Rock Project, children's entertainment from Action Pussycat, local craft and community group stalls and a selection of catering stalls.

This will run from 1pm until 8pm.

If you would like to volunteer at either event contact comm@portishead.gov.uk

For more information about either of these events, visit www.portishead.gov.uk