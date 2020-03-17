Artists sought for Portishead show
PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 March 2020
Tracey Fowler
Organisers of a home, garden and lifestyle show in Portishead are looking for artists to exhibit at the event.
The Portishead Home Show will host its third event next month, which will showcase smart homes, bathrooms, kitchens and bespoke furniture to outdoor cooking, soft furnishings, gadgets and gifts.
The show is run by Tracie Fry and Tracey Fowler, who live in Portishead, and hosted their first show in 2017, which boasted more than 800 visitors over the event.
Tracie said: “We always aim for the show to have something for everyone and have decided to use it to help budding regional artists showcase their work.
“We have space for about four artists to exhibit several pieces each and we invite anyone interested in using the space to get in touch.”
Visitors to the show will also have the chance to meet the experts behind successful regional businesses including The Country Cabin, Country and Coastal Interiors, Garage Door Restore and Freemans Television.
There will also be offers exclusive to the show and gifts to buy on the day.
Tracie continued: “Whether people want advice on energy-saving devices, need help making the best of their space at home, or want to revamp their garden, there will be someone at the show who can help.
“With regards to coronavirus, we are monitoring the advice of Public Health England daily.
“The safety of our exhibitors and visitors is paramount and if at any time we are advised not to go ahead on April 18, I can assure everyone it will just be a case of rescheduling the event, not cancelling it.
“It may be that we have to run the show with restricted admission using hourly time slots, and we will explore solutions if and when we are given advice.”
The show is sponsored by estate agent Reeds Rains, Wards Solicitors and Excellence Intelligent Lofts and Homes.
Portishead Home Show will take place at Somerset Hall, in High Street, on April 18 from 10.30am-4pm. There will also be private preview evening on April 17 with a time to be confirmed.
Admission is both days free.
To find out more, www.portisheadhomeshow.co.uk
For updates, visit the Portishead Home Show Facebook page.