Portishead practice thanks volunteers for Covid booster help

A family practice in Portishead has thanked volunteers for helping give more than 4,000 residents a Covid booster jab.

The effort was on short notice following the Government's announcement earlier this month urging all people who were eligible to sign up for a third Covid jab to help prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.

Harbourside Family Practice jabbed a record-breaking 1,900 patients on December 19 alone.

Manager, Fran Upshon told the Times: ‘We could not have done it without our amazing volunteers.

"They have been a fantastic support to our staff at our vaccination clinics.

"They braved freezing temperatures to provide a welcoming smile and help flow patients safely through the site.”

Harbourside Family Practice's Covid centre. - Credit: Harbourside Family Practice

In a week, 4,225 residents from Portishead, Clevedon and Pill were vaccinated at Harbourside.

Dr Fiona Allinson, GP Partner, also told the Times that volunteer vaccinators: from St John Ambulance service were brought in to help with the effort.

Dr Allinson said “The St John Ambulance volunteers gave up their time in the run-up to Christmas to help us offer as many vaccines as possible during our walk-in clinics, we are so grateful to them for all of their help.”

Harbourside will be holding more Covid vaccine clinics in the New Year, check www.harboursidefmp.nhs.uk for updates.