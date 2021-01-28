Portishead Folk Hall to provide coronavirus vaccination clinic

Published: 8:11 AM January 28, 2021

Staff from Portishead Medical Group will be delivering Covid-19 vaccinations from Portishead Folk Hall from the end of this week.

The life-saving vaccinations are being offered to the community’s most vulnerable people as part of the national vaccination programme.

Local practices have been working together to offer clinics from Portishead Medical Group, which is the designated vaccination centre for Portishead, Pill and some Clevedon patients.

Now, due to increasing availability of the AstraZeneca vaccine, it is possible to offer the vaccine from additional sites including the Folk Hall, in High Street, which is owned by Portishead Town Council.

Managing partner at Portishead Medical Group, Kath Payne, said: “We have worked with the town council to secure the Folk Hall as an additional venue for the mass vaccination programme in Portishead and are delighted to be able to work with the supportive team at the Folk Hall.”

Local GP and member of the clinical team responsible for the Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Covid-19 vaccination programme Dr Geeta Iyer added: “Thanks to the ongoing efforts of colleagues across our communities were are able to offer this clinic as part of our work to improve access to the vaccination for our population who need it closer to home.”

Portishead Medical Group will be contacting people by phone and letter to invite them to receive a vaccination and ask that people wait to be contacted rather than getting in touch.

Portishead Town Council chairman, Paul Gardner, said: “Portishead Town Council is delighted to be working with Portishead Medical Group to help get vaccinations to as many people in Portishead as quickly as possible. A huge thank you to all the staff at Portishead Medical Group for the tremendous work they have done already.”

The Folk Hall has car parking opposite the building with 33 parking spaces and an additional two disabled parking spaces.

The hall’s capacity - with social distancing in place - is 25 people.