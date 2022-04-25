Council send bailiffs to Portishead Golf Course

North Somerset Council has taken legal action to reclaim Portishead Golf Course, in Nore Road. - Credit: Archant

North Somerset Council has announced it has sent bailiffs to reclaim Portishead's Approach Golf Course after four years of unpaid rent.

The council confirmed it has taken legal action against the Nore Road site's former lessee.

Councillor Ash Cartman, executive member for corporate services, claims the move has been made in partnership with Portishead Town Council and residents.

Cllr Cartman said: “Given the unpaid rent arrears and failure to maintain the site, we have acted to forfeit the lease in order to be able to protect the future of this land.

“This is a good example of partnership working with North Somerset Council, Portishead Town Council and local residents all involved in planning this action.

"Thank you to everyone involved in getting us to this point.”

The land benefits from two Public Rights of Way which connect Nore Road with the coastal footpath.

These footpaths are unaffected and will remain open to the public.



