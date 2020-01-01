Teen fundraising for terminally ill dad

Annaliza shave her long hair to raise money for her dad's wish list Archant

A teenager from Portishead has raised £1,500 towards a wish list for her terminally ill dad and plans to shave off her long hair in continued support.

Annaliza Lockner-Atkinson, aged 15, decided to shave her head after her dad Gary Atkinson, 53, was diagnosed with incurable cancer last October.

Gary received the diagnosis 10 months after he had officially adopted her.

Money raised so far, which has come from family and friends, will go towards paying for activities on Gary’s wish list.

Annaliza’s ponytail will be donated to The Little Princess Trust to be made into wigs for children with cancer.

When asked about his wish list, Gary said: “I would love to go on a hot-air balloon ride, and would love to take them away – they’ve never been abroad.

“I’d also love to drive a newish Lamborghini, or even be a passenger in one.”

Following her dad’s diagnosis, Annaliza made a promise that she would go bald with him if he lost his hair. Gary’s hair is now very thin and Annaliza decided to set the date of July 18 as the day to shave her head to a grade zero.

Her younger brother Archie, aged nine, has decided to join in and will take his usual haircut of a grade three to a grade zero also.

Mum Konnie Atkinson, aged 39, was a single mum with Annaliza until she married Gary in 2009.

Konnie said: “Gary adopted Annaliza on January 1, 2019.

“I was a single parent when I met him – we got married in 2009, when Annaliza was three years old. When Annaliza was 13, we sat her down and told her about her real dad. Not long after that she asked if Gary would adopt her.”

Annaliza wanted to do something to support her dad and make him smile after he had recently been feeling low.

Konnie said: “She has already put a smile on his face and we couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Gary added: “I think what Annaliza is doing is brilliant. I am so proud of what she has done in a short period of time.”

He is due to continue with his chemotherapy treatment later this month and would like to thank the staff at Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Infirmary’s oncology team.