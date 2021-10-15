News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Coffee morning raises hundreds of pounds for two charities

Henry Woodsford

Published: 11:11 AM October 15, 2021   
Hundreds of pounds were raised at the coffee morning.

Hundreds of pounds were raised at the coffee morning.

A coffee morning raised hundreds of pounds for two North Somerset charities.

Portishead Funeral Services hosted a coffee morning at its premises, in High Street, on September 25.

A funeral services spokesman said: "We would like to thank everyone that made a donation at our coffee morning.

"This was to raise donations for Macmillan Cancer Support and RNLI Portishead.  In total we raised £477.15; £329.05 for Macmillan and £148.10 for RNLI Portishead."

Portishead Funeral Services delivers compassionate and respectful funeral services that fulfil people's particular preferences and requirements, wherever possible.

With its significant experience in conducting funerals, customers can rely on its team to provide professional services that will help and support them throughout this difficult period.

The independent funeral services can perform burials, cremations, traditional funerals and direct cremations with compassion while ensuring they are personalised to meet people's needs.

For more information, call the group on 01275 814400.

