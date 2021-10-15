Coffee morning raises hundreds of pounds for two charities

Published: 11:11 AM October 15, 2021

Hundreds of pounds were raised at the coffee morning. - Credit: pixabay

A coffee morning raised hundreds of pounds for two North Somerset charities.

Portishead Funeral Services hosted a coffee morning at its premises, in High Street, on September 25.

A funeral services spokesman said: "We would like to thank everyone that made a donation at our coffee morning.

"This was to raise donations for Macmillan Cancer Support and RNLI Portishead. In total we raised £477.15; £329.05 for Macmillan and £148.10 for RNLI Portishead."

