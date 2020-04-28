Portishead duo take on garden marathon for charities in parents’ memory
PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 April 2020
Emma Elsworthy
Two Portishead friends have run the distance of the London Marathon from their back garden.
Kate Wookey, aged 42, organised the initiative to support Esme Tuttiett, aged 25, who was due to run the London Marathon on April 26.
The event has been postponed until October due to the coronavirus pandemic and the pair have raised almost £650 for Southmead Hospital and The Brain Tumour Charity.
Kate wanted to raise funds to cherish the memory of Esme’s parents, Alison and Neil, who lost their lives to the form of cancer.
The pair ran 1,287 laps of their garden on Sunday, which Esme completed in just over four hours and Kate in four hours and 40 minutes.
Student Esme, who is studying for a PhD in nutrition at Sheffield University, said: “When Kate suggested this challenge, I thought she was bonkers – I cannot believe we actually did it.
“I really want to thank Kate, and her craziness for motivating me to do this, and her amazing family for being a great support.
“Marathon running aside, I want to thank her for being there, looking out for me and adopting me during lockdown.
“I planned to use the marathon to raise some funds, so if we can still make some money for charity, despite the race being postponed, that would be brilliant.”
Kate has been looking after Esme along with her brothers Mark and James on and off for the past 18 years, following the death of their mother, Alison.
Esme’s father Neil died in 2017, and Kate has ‘always wanted to cherish his memory’ after he trusted her with the care of his children while he went to work.
Assistant practitioner and student nurse Kate said: “I can’t believe we ran 26.2 miles in my garden, at 11 miles I didn’t think I could possibly run another 15.
“We couldn’t have completed it without each other and our support team, my husband Jonny and children Ella and Jacob.
“I work on NICU and I’m studying to become a registered nurse, I have had the pleasure of working with the most amazing teams of people, especially at this time.
“To mark our achievement and in Alison and Neil’s memories, we’re raising money for two amazing charities.”
To raise money for the causes, visit www.justgiving.com/team/teamTuttWoo
