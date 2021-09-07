Senior forum set for reunion following Covid outbreak

Published: 12:00 PM September 7, 2021

Portishead's Senior Forum will hold its first meeting in more than a year as it looks to reunite its members with the easing of social distancing restrictions.

The group has been running for more than 20 years but had to take a hiatus in March 2020 following the Covid pandemic outbreak.

Committee member Rosemary Mclaren hopes existing members and those who want to join will get in touch ahead of the group's return.

She told the Times: "Many of our members are not tech-savvy so keeping in touch with Zoom has not been an option.

"We will return to Portishead's Folk Hall with a 50 person limit and plan to slowly get back to normal with guest speakers planned as well as our annual trips to restart after Christmas.

"I hope any existing members find out that we are still here and we still care and offer a place to meet and socialise."

All members must be double-jabbed before attending group meetings.

Each forum meeting will take place on the third Wednesday of each month, beginning on October 20.

For more information, or to join the forum, contact valerieguest@hotmail.co.uk or Reyna Knight 01275 849997.