First Bus and Stagecoach reps to face Portishead residents in meeting

A third meeting discussing bus services in Portishead will be held on June 29. - Credit: Bob Cartwright

Representatives from First Bus, Stagecoach and North Somerset Council will answer questions raised by Portishead residents over the town's bus services, next week.

Portishead Town Council will host the meeting and hopes to see all three parties in attendance after North Somerset Council pulled out of the previous meeting at the last minute - citing illness.

Town councillor, Bob Bull said: "Following on from the two previous meetings, another meeting is scheduled for June 29 and it is hoped that all bus companies and North Somerset will be represented this time.

"Portishead Councillors have kept up the pressure with discussions about a Southmead hospital service via Cribbs Causeway. There has been a lot of discussion about bus subsidies locally so come along and hear the latest news."

There has been heated discussion around reinstating a direct bus service between North Somerset and Bristol's Cribbs Causeway shopping centre.

More than 1,500 residents have signed a petition calling for the route to return but North Somerset Council's former leader and transport executive said it "would not make sense" to do so, earlier this year.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday (June 29) at 7.30pm at the Folk Hall, in Portishead High Street.

To book a seat at the meeting, contact enquiries@portishead.gov.uk or call 01275 847 078.



