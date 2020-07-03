Portishead Festival of Song online raises more than £500 for Vision 2020

Portishead Festival of Song has raised more than £500 for the Vision 2020. Picture: Portishead Festival of Song Portishead Festival of Song

More than 60 singers took part in Portishead Festival of Song online to raise more than £500 towards a church redevelopment project.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Choir Leaders who will be teaching the workshop for the festival. Picture: Portishead Festival Of Song Choir Leaders who will be teaching the workshop for the festival. Picture: Portishead Festival Of Song

Organisers and choir leaders Wendy Sergeant, Doug Watts, Catherine Smith and Katherine Everett hosted an online workshop to replace the festival, which was due to take place on June 27 and 28.

Choir leaders volunteered their time and singers were encouraged to donate to Vision 2020, Portishead Methodist Church’s redevelopment project.

Singers joined them on Zoom meeting for a morning of singing, which raised £546 towards converting the church, in Portishead High Street, into a community hub and café.

Portishead Festival of Song has raised more than £500 for the Vision 2020. Picture: Portishead Festival of Song Portishead Festival of Song has raised more than £500 for the Vision 2020. Picture: Portishead Festival of Song

Singers performed Wendy’s arrangement of I’m Still Standing by Elton John as well as a sea shanty on the day.

Portishead Festival of Song has raised more than £500 for the Vision 2020. Picture: Portishead Festival of Song Portishead Festival of Song has raised more than £500 for the Vision 2020. Picture: Portishead Festival of Song