Portishead Festival of Song online raises more than £500 for Vision 2020
PUBLISHED: 09:00 05 July 2020
Portishead Festival of Song
More than 60 singers took part in Portishead Festival of Song online to raise more than £500 towards a church redevelopment project.
Organisers and choir leaders Wendy Sergeant, Doug Watts, Catherine Smith and Katherine Everett hosted an online workshop to replace the festival, which was due to take place on June 27 and 28.
Choir leaders volunteered their time and singers were encouraged to donate to Vision 2020, Portishead Methodist Church’s redevelopment project.
Singers joined them on Zoom meeting for a morning of singing, which raised £546 towards converting the church, in Portishead High Street, into a community hub and café.
Singers performed Wendy’s arrangement of I’m Still Standing by Elton John as well as a sea shanty on the day.
