Advanced search

Portishead Festival of Song online raises more than £500 for Vision 2020

PUBLISHED: 09:00 05 July 2020

Portishead Festival of Song has raised more than £500 for the Vision 2020. Picture: Portishead Festival of Song

Portishead Festival of Song has raised more than £500 for the Vision 2020. Picture: Portishead Festival of Song

Portishead Festival of Song

More than 60 singers took part in Portishead Festival of Song online to raise more than £500 towards a church redevelopment project.

Choir Leaders who will be teaching the workshop for the festival. Picture: Portishead Festival Of SongChoir Leaders who will be teaching the workshop for the festival. Picture: Portishead Festival Of Song

Organisers and choir leaders Wendy Sergeant, Doug Watts, Catherine Smith and Katherine Everett hosted an online workshop to replace the festival, which was due to take place on June 27 and 28.

Choir leaders volunteered their time and singers were encouraged to donate to Vision 2020, Portishead Methodist Church’s redevelopment project.

Singers joined them on Zoom meeting for a morning of singing, which raised £546 towards converting the church, in Portishead High Street, into a community hub and café.

Portishead Festival of Song has raised more than £500 for the Vision 2020. Picture: Portishead Festival of SongPortishead Festival of Song has raised more than £500 for the Vision 2020. Picture: Portishead Festival of Song

Singers performed Wendy’s arrangement of I’m Still Standing by Elton John as well as a sea shanty on the day.

Portishead Festival of Song has raised more than £500 for the Vision 2020. Picture: Portishead Festival of SongPortishead Festival of Song has raised more than £500 for the Vision 2020. Picture: Portishead Festival of Song

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Vacant town centre site sold for housing after a decade of uncertainty

Vacant Millcross site, Clevedon.

Nature reserve closed after visitors used site as a toilet

Abbots Pool has been closed to the public due to antisocial behaviour.

ECB annouce plans of an ‘imminent and safe return’ to recreational cricket

ECB target recreational cricket to return around the 4 July. Picture: Terry Ife.

Rescue package agreed to save leisure centres from permanent closure

Scotch Horn Centre in Nailsea,

Pubs across North Somerset to open again this weekend

Mark Ashman launching his Micro Pub off Nailsea High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Vacant town centre site sold for housing after a decade of uncertainty

Vacant Millcross site, Clevedon.

Nature reserve closed after visitors used site as a toilet

Abbots Pool has been closed to the public due to antisocial behaviour.

ECB annouce plans of an ‘imminent and safe return’ to recreational cricket

ECB target recreational cricket to return around the 4 July. Picture: Terry Ife.

Rescue package agreed to save leisure centres from permanent closure

Scotch Horn Centre in Nailsea,

Pubs across North Somerset to open again this weekend

Mark Ashman launching his Micro Pub off Nailsea High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Care home enables loved ones to reunite in virus-proof room

The care home has installed an airtight partition to enable loved ones to meet.

Clevedon Town get back to training following break due to Coronavirus pandemic

Over 30 players and coaches took part in Clevedon Town's first training session since March. Picture: Clevedon Town FC.

Portishead Festival of Song online raises more than £500 for Vision 2020

Portishead Festival of Song has raised more than £500 for the Vision 2020. Picture: Portishead Festival of Song

New Director of Rugby Owen ‘excited and proud’ of Clevedon role

David Owen replaces Nick Hill, after the former head coach stepped down after 10 years in charge at the club. Picture: David Owen

Businesses supported to reopen safely as lockdown restrictions are relaxed

North Somerset Council helps businesses to reopen safely.