Portishead father raises £2k towards bucket list after cancer diagnosis

Joe Woodland will swim 21 miles in Clevedon Marine Lake on Saturday. Picture: Joe Woodland Joe Woodland

A Portishead man has raised more than £2,000 towards a father’s bucket list after he was diagnosed with incurable oesophagus cancer.

The Atkinson family. Picture: Joe Woodland The Atkinson family. Picture: Joe Woodland

Joe Woodland, who has been training for around two months to swim the distance of the English Channel spanning 21 miles, will take on the challenge at Clevedon Marine Lake on Saturday.

He decided to raise funds for the father’s bucket list to support the family’s son, Archie, who is looked after by the same childminder as Joe’s daughter, Georgia.

Joe says he is one of the ‘most kind, caring and fun little lads I know’.

Joe added that Archie always looked after Georgia, which spurred him on to do something to help.

He said: “The reason I decided to raise the money was down to Archie, he goes to the same childminder as my daughter, and he is such a great lad.

“When I heard about his dad’s terminal diagnosis, I could not stop thinking about what he will be going through, especially when his dad will no longer be around.

“So, rather than just donating to the fundraising his sister was doing, I wanted to do something to make a bigger impact for Archie and his family.”

Joe says Archie’s dad’s cancer has spread to his lymph nodes and stomach, and doctors have told him it is incurable.

Joe set a target of £1,000 to go towards the father’s bucket list, but has raised double that figure at £2,050, raised by 99 supporters.

He added: “I have been training for this now for around two months, going from a very basic swimmer never having ever covered any real distance, to 21 miles this Saturday.

“This will be a massive challenge for me, but one I will be extremely proud to undertake for Archie’s family.

“It would be great if people could sponsor me to do this, I would really appreciate any amount, every little counts.

“This is a huge task for me and I will potentially be in the water for 14-18 hours. So, if you are free to come cheer me on, please do.”

Joe will start his swim at Clevedon Marine Lake on Saturday at 5am.

To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/joe-woodland-channel-swim