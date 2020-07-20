Family raising cash for hospice with homemade face masks

A mother and daughter from Portishead have been making face masks to sell in aid of Children’s Hospice South West.

Ella with her face masks which can be bought from shops in Portishead High Street.

Sarah Johnston and her daughter Ella, aged 16, were both hospitalised with dengue fever in 2019.

The virus has similar symptoms to Covid-19, so when the pandemic hit, they wanted to do something to prevent the spread of the virus and support Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).

Sarah said: “We know all charities are suffering at the moment and wanted to support CHSW as they are local and a good cause.”

The creative duo has raised in excess of £500 and are continuing to produce them due to new Government guidance which states face masks will be compulsory in shops from July 24.

Masks cost £5 each, and there are discounts when buying multiples.

They are available from NatWest, Masterkey and SoleLution on Portishead High Street or by emailing coveredbyella@gmail.com