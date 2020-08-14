Portishead seafront road to remain closed to support social-distancing
PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 August 2020
Google Street View
A seafront road will remain closed to vehicles to support social distancing in Portishead.
North Somerset Council has reviewed the temporary restrictions in Esplanade Road and the following changes have been introduced:
Additional disabled parking spaces will be added facing the sea next to the temporary barriers at the Lake Road/Esplanade Road junction nearest to Beach Road West.
Extra disabled spaces will be installed near the temporary barriers at the Lake Road/Esplanade junction by Portishead Lido.
Yellow lining will be added by the corner of Lake Road/Beach Road West to stop traffic congestion in the area.
An exit sign will be installed at the west end of the Esplanade to deter vehicles from turning around there.
As well as this, the Kilkenny Fields and Lido car parking will also be signposted.
