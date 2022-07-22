News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Three councillors elected in Portishead by-election

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 3:39 PM July 22, 2022
Cllr Paul Churchill, Roger Whitfield (new), Alan George (new) and Cllr Bob Cartwright

Simon Faulkner, Roger Whitfield (blue shirt) and Alan George (white shirt) have been elected to Portishead Town Council. - Credit: Portishead Town Council.

Portishead Town Council has welcomed three newly-elected members following a by-election for the Portishead East Ward.

Simon Faulkner, Roger Whitfield and Alan George of Portishead Independents were elected in the poll on Thursday (July 21).

Chair of the council, Patricia Sterndale, said she hopes the trio will contribute a range of viewpoints to the council.

Portishead Town Council chairman Patricia Sterndale and vice-chair Paul Gardner.

Portishead Town Council chairman Patricia Sterndale and vice-chair Paul Gardner. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

“I am delighted to welcome the three newly elected town councillors," she said.

"Their diverse backgrounds and interests will be of huge benefit to the council, and we look forward to working with them."

The by-election was held after former councillors Tina Mason, Polly Shepperdson and Caroline Goddard lost their seats due to not attending meetings in person for six months - breaching section 85 of the Local Government Act.

Portishead Town Council disputed their exit, describing them as 'resignations' and stating the three had attended meetings virtually.

Media
Portishead News

Don't Miss

Police are keen to trace this man after an incident in Clevedon

Police tracking man over 'indecency' on North Somerset bus

Paul Jones

person
St Nicholas Chantry Primary School, has become part of Clevedon Learning Trust.

'Fantastic' headmaster of Clevedon primary school retires after two decades

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Police are keen to identify this person

Man in his 70s attacked during village burglary

Paul Jones

person
XR Portishead and Pill members protesting at HSBC in Portishead

XR protestors target town's HSBC branch over fossil fuels

Paul Jones

person