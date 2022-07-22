Three councillors elected in Portishead by-election

Simon Faulkner, Roger Whitfield (blue shirt) and Alan George (white shirt) have been elected to Portishead Town Council. - Credit: Portishead Town Council.

Portishead Town Council has welcomed three newly-elected members following a by-election for the Portishead East Ward.

Simon Faulkner, Roger Whitfield and Alan George of Portishead Independents were elected in the poll on Thursday (July 21).

Chair of the council, Patricia Sterndale, said she hopes the trio will contribute a range of viewpoints to the council.

Portishead Town Council chairman Patricia Sterndale and vice-chair Paul Gardner. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

“I am delighted to welcome the three newly elected town councillors," she said.

"Their diverse backgrounds and interests will be of huge benefit to the council, and we look forward to working with them."

The by-election was held after former councillors Tina Mason, Polly Shepperdson and Caroline Goddard lost their seats due to not attending meetings in person for six months - breaching section 85 of the Local Government Act.

Portishead Town Council disputed their exit, describing them as 'resignations' and stating the three had attended meetings virtually.