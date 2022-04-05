Easter Egg Hunt returns to Portishead High Street

Portishead's annual Easter trail will make its comeback this weekend.

The town's High Street is expected to be bustling as families take to the streets in search of coloured eggs in store windows.

Tanya Marriott with Kieran Williams from Reeds Rains and Nicky Crossley from Evolve Dentistry, sponsors of the event. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

SoleLution owner, Tanya Marriott has organised the event and hopes to see as many families as possible take part for a good cause.

She said: "This is a great reason for people to get out and about during the school holidays, explore and support our local businesses while also helping a charity that is very close to my heart.”

Participants are asked to make a note of where they find the eggs and use the letters on the eggs to complete a sentence on the entry form, which can be collected from SoleLution, on the High Street, for £1.

All money raised will be sent to support vulnerable children in Africa with Mrs Marriott already visiting Kenya this year having fitted hundreds of pairs of shoes donated by her customers.

The competition will run from April 9-24.

All correct entries will be entered into a draw with prizes for the lucky winners pulled out of the hat on April 25.