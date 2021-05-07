LOCAL BY-ELECTION: Portishead East district and town councillors elected

Published: 3:13 PM May 7, 2021

Portishead Independents candidates Caroline Goddard and Tina Mason have both been elected to North Somerset Council and Portishead Town Council respectively.

The results of the Portishead East by-election for a seat on North Somerset Council concluded with Caroline Goddard gaining 768 votes, Sophie Davies of the Labour Party received 219 votes, David Oyns of the Conservative Party gaining 609 and Paul Welton of the Liberal Democrats securing 303.

The results in the election of a parish councillor for Portishead East saw Tina Mason gain 806 votes, other candidates in the running included Sophie Davies of the Labour Party who received 213, Deborah Webb of the Conservative Party with 560 and Paul Welton of the Liberal Democrats with 316.

Tina will now represent the town council and Caroline, a current town councillor, has now been elected as a district councillor for Portishead East.

“Many, many thanks to all of you who supported us again.”

Portishead Town Council said: “We'd like to welcome our new town councillor for Portishead East, Tina Mason, and congratulate our current town councillor Caz Goddard, who was elected as district councillor for Portishead East on North Somerset Council.

“Thank you to all candidates who ran for the seats.”

There are 50 seats on North Somerset Council, 17 Independent, 13 Conservative, 11 Liberal Democrat, six Labour and three Green.