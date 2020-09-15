Advanced search

Portishead duo launch drama podcast series

PUBLISHED: 17:17 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:17 15 September 2020

Rich MacPherson and Wendy Walmsley have launched drama podcast, Head Pieces. Picture: Wendy Walmsley

Rich MacPherson and Wendy Walmsley have launched drama podcast, Head Pieces. Picture: Wendy Walmsley

Wendy Walmsley

A Portishead duo has teamed-up to launch drama podcast, Head Pieces.

Rich MacPherson and Wendy Walmsley have launched drama podcast, Head Pieces. Picture: Wendy WalmsleyRich MacPherson and Wendy Walmsley have launched drama podcast, Head Pieces. Picture: Wendy Walmsley

Rich MacPherson and Wendy Walmsley’s creative venture invites people to listen to a collection of five dramatic monologues, which detail the lives of those living through the coronavirus pandemic.

The episodes focus on ordinary people who find themselves in extraordinary circumstances, and the podcast is aptly called Head Pieces as episodes reveal the innermost thoughts of their central characters.

Rich said: “We are thrilled to release the Head Pieces podcast and we encourage people to listen – just search for Head Pieces Podcast (through major podcast providers).

“Our short, dramatic monologues are frequently funny and occasionally heart-breaking.

“They have been a lot of fun to produce and we are already developing a second series. We would love local people to support this project created in Portishead.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Portishead store deep-cleaned after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Portishead Waitrose. Picture: Google Street View

Clevedon Pier receives much-needed cash boost thanks to One Direction fans

1D filming on Clevedon Pier in 2014

Man, 19, knocked unconscious in unprovoked assault

Village market returns after six-month break

Long Ashton Village Market returns to Long Ashton. Picture: Carl Tarsey

5 of the best Mendip Hills walks

Explore the woodlands and gorges of the Mendip Hills

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Portishead store deep-cleaned after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Portishead Waitrose. Picture: Google Street View

Clevedon Pier receives much-needed cash boost thanks to One Direction fans

1D filming on Clevedon Pier in 2014

Man, 19, knocked unconscious in unprovoked assault

Village market returns after six-month break

Long Ashton Village Market returns to Long Ashton. Picture: Carl Tarsey

5 of the best Mendip Hills walks

Explore the woodlands and gorges of the Mendip Hills

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Martin crowned ladies champion at Clevedon

Heather Priestley (left) and Sarah Martin (right) with their respective trophies along with the ladies Captain Vicki Sach

Clevedon United girls get new season underway

Clevedon United's under-nine girls face the camera

Clevedon girls make mark on Weston Mendip rivals

Clevedon United's under-eight girls face the camera

Nailsea & Tickenham get permission for ground improvements

John Murray MBE (Nailsea and Tickenham FC Treasurer) receives planning permission from Cllr Andy Cole (Chairman of North Somerset Council Planning and Regulatory Committee).

Battle of Britain Day 80th anniversary: What is it?

Two RAF Hurricane fighter planes taking off during the Battle of Britain. Picture: RAF/PA Wire