Portishead duo launch drama podcast series

Rich MacPherson and Wendy Walmsley have launched drama podcast, Head Pieces. Picture: Wendy Walmsley Wendy Walmsley

A Portishead duo has teamed-up to launch drama podcast, Head Pieces.

Rich MacPherson and Wendy Walmsley’s creative venture invites people to listen to a collection of five dramatic monologues, which detail the lives of those living through the coronavirus pandemic.

The episodes focus on ordinary people who find themselves in extraordinary circumstances, and the podcast is aptly called Head Pieces as episodes reveal the innermost thoughts of their central characters.

Rich said: “We are thrilled to release the Head Pieces podcast and we encourage people to listen – just search for Head Pieces Podcast (through major podcast providers).

“Our short, dramatic monologues are frequently funny and occasionally heart-breaking.

“They have been a lot of fun to produce and we are already developing a second series. We would love local people to support this project created in Portishead.”