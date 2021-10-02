Portishead death: Woman named as Brittany Parrotte

Published: 3:25 PM October 2, 2021

A woman who was found dead at a block of apartments in Portishead has been named.

The woman has been formally identified as 31-year-old Brittany Parrotte.

Further enquiries were carried out following her death at a property in Paper Mills Gardens on September 29.

A 27-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation has been released under investigation until the results of the further tests are known.

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman said: "A forensic post-mortem examination has been completed and initial findings showed no signs of an assault or any indication to suggest there was any third party involvement in her death.

"Further tests will still need to be carried out which will take some time to complete.

"Brittany’s family will continue to be supported by specially-trained officers and they have asked for their privacy to be respected.

"Our sympathies are with them in their loss."