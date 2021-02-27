'Wish list' Portishead dad loses fight with cancer

Published: 6:45 AM February 27, 2021 Updated: 10:17 AM March 1, 2021

A terminally ill Portishead man who gained community support while family and friends fundraised towards his ‘happy memories’ wish list has lost his battle with cancer.

Gary Atkinson, aged 53, was first diagnosed with cancer in October 2019.

On Christmas Eve last year he was told the cancer had spread to the bone in his spine and was aggressive.

Gary stayed in hospital throughout January and finally went home where he spent his last week with those closest to him visiting and staying with him, until he passed away on February 15.

Joe Woodland and Gary Atkinson after the big swim in Clevedon - Credit: Joe Woodland

Paying tribute to her husband and father, Gary’s wife Konnie, said: “We just want to update everyone on Gary’s passing. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandad.

“Gary was loved by all those who met him - always brightening up the room with a joke and making everyone laugh.

"He has left a huge hole in a lot of people’s hearts, especially mine, as I can’t imagine life without him at the moment.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all those who supported his daughter Annaliza, by making donations when she shaved off her hair.

"Also thanks to Joe Woodland, for doing a big swim in Clevedon - that gave Gary a chance to tick some things off his bucket list.

“He will make his final journey on March 12 - from our home to Weston Crematorium for the service at 12.30pm.

“Unfortunately, due to Covid we are limited to numbers, but anyone is welcome to join us outside to say their final goodbye; or on the back route from Portishead to Clevedon.

“Once again thank you for all the love and support we have received over the last year, it has been one big journey and we couldn’t have done it without you all.”

The Atkinson family before Annaliza's big shave - Credit: Konnie Atkinson

There is a request for family flowers only. Anyone wanting to make a financial contribution to Gary’s final send off and also Portishead Christmas lights, which Gary loved watching every year, can do so by logging on to paypal.me/pools/c/8x0YBY8KAM.