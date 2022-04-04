Portishead set for two MAJOR consultations
- Credit: NSC
Portishead residents have been invited to two consultations to help shape the town's future this week.
There are currently three major consultations underway set by North Somerset Council, Portishead Town Council and the Wyndham Way Steering Group.
Wyndham Way Steering Group is comprised of North Somerset Council, Portishead Town Council, Aberdeen Standard Investments and local businesses.
Portishead Library, on Harbour Road, will host the group as it asks for feedback on how it can improve the area between Portishead High Street, the marina and the planned MetroWest railway station for the community.
North Somerset Council will also consult residents on its Local Plan 2038 which hopes to outline its strategy for how to meet the government's target of 20,085 homes and set policies which can help the council reach its zero-carbon target up to 2038.
The town has also been asked to give feedback on its town council's neighbourhood plan which aims to improve Portishead further.
Cllr Mark Canniford, North Somerset Council's executive member with responsibility for placemaking and economy said: "We would encourage the residents of Portishead to get involved in these important consultations that will help shape the future of the town.
"Now is the time to have your say on the future of Portishead."
Portishead Library will host a joint drop-in session on Thursday (April 7) from 3pm - 7pm.
For more information on the Wyndham Way Steering Group's plans for Portishead and its railway station go to www.wyndhamway.co.uk
And to read more on the council's Local Plan visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk/newlocalplan