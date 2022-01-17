Construction training centre opens in Portishead
- Credit: Tracey Fowler
A training centre has opened in Portishead designed to help nearby construction businesses.
The Global Tunnelling Experts Training Academy, in Serbert Way, will offer accredited first aid training courses as well as health and safety, site supervision and management sessions.
GTE's director told the Times he had recognised a need for the academy after speaking to businesses in North Somerset.
Kevin Browning said: "Working in the tunnelling industry, health and safety is obviously paramount and we invest a great deal in our training at Global Tunnelling.
"Talking to local businesses, especially in the construction industry, I could see a local need for an approved training centre.
"Most businesses need at least one member of staff who is a qualified first aider so running these courses we can help them achieve the qualification they need.”
For more information on the courses available at the GTE Training Academy, log on to www.gteta.com or call 01275 398 665
