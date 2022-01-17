News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Construction training centre opens in Portishead

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 3:49 PM January 17, 2022
GTE Training Academy

The GTE Training Academy will offerNorth Somerset businesses accredited courses. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

A training centre has opened in Portishead designed to help nearby construction businesses.

The Global Tunnelling Experts Training Academy, in Serbert Way, will offer accredited first aid training courses as well as health and safety, site supervision and management sessions.

GTE's director told the Times he had recognised a need for the academy after speaking to businesses in North Somerset.

Training instructor Ray Kryhul, director Kevin Browning, PA Rachael Hedges and commercial manager Paul Shepherd

Training instructor Ray Kryhul, director Kevin Browning, PA Rachael Hedges and commercial manager Paul Shepherd. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Kevin Browning said: "Working in the tunnelling industry, health and safety is obviously paramount and we invest a great deal in our training at Global Tunnelling.

"Talking to local businesses, especially in the construction industry, I could see a local need for an approved training centre.

"Most businesses need at least one member of staff who is a qualified first aider so running these courses we can help them achieve the qualification they need.”

For more information on the courses available at the GTE Training Academy, log on to www.gteta.com or call 01275 398 665

