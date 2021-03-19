Portishead coach firm launches post-lockdown getaways this summer

Published: 6:00 PM March 19, 2021

Compass Tours and Holidays has launched a new programme of day trips and short breaks by coach from North Somerset to destinations across the UK and Europe later this year.



The new, independent family-run Portishead-based company, which is predominantly aimed at the 50-plus age group, also offers a Compass Club service for solo travellers.

People can choose to explore Cornish gardens, historical Welsh borders as well as the Cotswold and Warwickshire countryside by coach for short breaks with Compass in the UK this summer.

Bibury in Gloucestershire. - Credit: Compass Tours

Compass Tours launched in February, with bookings being taken for trips beginning in June and onwards.



The Brett family, which operates Compass Tours, has worked in the tourism industry for more than 30 years, 15 of those have been spent creating coach holiday packages for well-recognised national holiday companies.

The family decided to launch Compass Tours when they made to move to Portishead in late 2019 after seeing a growing market in the area for coach holidays.

The city of Chester in North West England. - Credit: Compass Tours





Operations manager for Compass Tours and Holidays, Ian Brett, said: “The UK has been through an increasingly challenging time due to the pandemic and many businesses within the tourism and hospitality industry have collapsed during this period as a result.

"It may seem an odd time to consider launching a business within this sector but the demand for UK staycations is currently the highest it’s been for more than 25 years."

Compass Tours was due to launch in 2020. However, Ian says after the collapse of the UK’s hospitality and tourism industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this was put on hold.

The business has prepared for its opening by creating a programme of trips based on the latest Government announcements as well as increasing demand for staycations in the UK.

Ian added: “Our aim is to now offer a diverse range of quality days out and holidays by coach that offer both affordability and excellent value for money.

"We’re a small business with big values and we hope our tour programme will be well received in the area.”



Day trips by coach will have local pick-up points in Portishead, Clapton, Nailsea, Tickenham and Clevedon. Compass Tours short breaks and holidays will also offer a door-to-door service for its passengers.